BreakingNews
Gwinnett board delays decision about sex ed curriculum
X

Officials say 21 workers killed at coal mine in Colombia

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MANUEL RUEDA, Associated Press
4 hours ago
Rescue operations at a coal mine in central Colombia that collapsed earlier this week have ended and officials say the accident had left 21 workers dead

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Rescue operations at a coal mine in central Colombia that collapsed earlier this week ended Thursday and officials said the accident had left 21 workers dead.

The mine near the town of Sutatausa collapsed late Tuesday following an explosion that blocked several of its entrances. Rescue teams worked nonstop for more than 30 hours to find survivors and retrieve bodies.

Nicolás García, the governor of Cundinamarca province, said nine workers survived the accident and had been released from hospital, while the relatives of miners who were killed were receiving psychological support. Officials said all of the workers who were at the mine at the time of the accident had been accounted for.

Colombian Minister of Mines Irene Velez said Thursday that the explosion was caused by methane inside the mine. She said the complex would remain closed until officials investigate how the explosion occurred.

Mining accidents are common in Colombia, particularly in coal and gold mines. Last year 117 accidents were registered at mines throughout the country by the National Mining Agency, which says that 146 workers were killed in those incidents.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After no-contest plea, Jalen Carter convicted in crash that killed 211h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Buster Faulkner is home at Georgia Tech: ‘I don’t want to be anywhere else’
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Two weeks before opening day, Braves soon will have to make roster decisions
4h ago

Credit: Murray Close

Major production studio Lionsgate to be lead tenant for new Douglas County complex
14h ago

Credit: Murray Close

Major production studio Lionsgate to be lead tenant for new Douglas County complex
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Next up for Nolan Smith - Georgia’s head coaching job?
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

New Mexico report calls for strengthened culture, values
17m ago
10 charged in Irvo Otieno’s death at mental hospital
26m ago
California to overhaul San Quentin prison, emphasizing rehab
32m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Death penalty case: Status of charges in the March 2021 Atlanta spa shootings
7h ago
‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
St. Patrick’s Day ideas for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top