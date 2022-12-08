Officials predict more arrests over German far-right plot

Also detained was Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, who prosecutors consider one of the two ringleaders of the plot. The 71-year-old member of the House of Reuss continues to use the title of ‘prince' despite Germany abolishing any formal role for royalty more than a century ago.

While some in Germany have questioned whether the suspected extremists would actually have been able to pull off any serious attack, authorities said the involvement of serving and former members of the army and police showed the plot needed to be taken seriously.

Germany is highly sensitive to far-right extremism because of its Nazi past and repeated acts of violence carried out by neo-Nazis in recent years, including the killing of a regional politician and the deadly attack on a synagogue in 2019.

Two years ago, far-right extremists taking part in a protest against the country's pandemic restrictions tried and failed to storm the Bundestag building in Berlin.

