Officials lift most evacuation orders on Colorado wildfire

Work on Sunday was focused on reinforcing the fire line and making sure the fire doesn't burn toward the city of Boulder or down toward Eldorado Canyon, Smith said. Crews were working to corral the fire into an area of rocks and snow.

The fire burned an estimated 200 acres (81 hectares) of dormant trees and dry grass not far from where a late December fire, pushed by strong winds, burned over 9 square miles (24 square kilometers) and destroyed about 1,100 homes.

Fire crews are concerned about the upcoming fire season, Smith said.

“I think this is just a sign of the way things are going to go,” he said. “We continue to work on our planning processes. We continue to work on the team building and work with our partners to make sure that we're as dialed as we can be. We're feeling good, but we're a little nervous about the upcoming season.”

Saturday’s fire started around 2 p.m. and burned protected wildland near the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Boulder police said. Authorities have called it the NCAR fire and its cause is not yet known, although officials have found the spot where it was believed to have started, Smith said.

Caption A helicopter flies above the smoke from the NCAR fire as it burns in the foothills south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP) Credit: Helen H. Richardson

Caption People watch as the NCAR fire burns in the foothills south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP) Credit: Helen H. Richardson