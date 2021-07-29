Officials in Tokyo alarmed as cases hit record highs

Tokyo has been under its fourth state of emergency since July 12, ahead of the Olympics, which began last Friday despite widespread public opposition and concern that they Games could worsen the outbreak.

People are still roaming the streets despite stay-at-home requests, making the measures largely ineffective at a time the more infectious delta strain is spreading, he said. “We have never seen the infections spread so rapidly."

Alarmed by the surge in Tokyo, the governors of three prefectures adjacent to the capital said they plan to ask Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to place their areas under the state of emergency too.

Experts say Tokyo’s surge is being propelled by the delta variant of the virus and there is no evidence of the disease being transmitted from Olympic participants to the general public.

Tokyo officials said Thursday that two foreign Olympic athletes are currently hospitalized and 38 others are self-isolating at designated hotels in the city. Gov. Yuriko Koike urged the organizers to make sure not to burden Tokyo's hospitals.

Nationwide, Japan reported more than 9,500 confirmed cases, a new record, on Wednesday for a total of about 892,000, with about 15,000 deaths.

As of Wednesday, 26.3% of the Japanese population has been fully vaccinated. The percentage of the elderly who are fully vaccinated is 70%, or 24.8 million people.

Caption An employee wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus cleans the handrail of an escalator at the underneath of a subway station Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption People walk across a crossing near Tokyo Station in Tokyo Thursday, July 29, 2021, a day after the record-high coronavirus cases were found in the Olympics host city. (AP Photo/Kantaro Komiya) Credit: Kantaro Komiya Credit: Kantaro Komiya

Caption An employee wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus cleans the floor at the underneath of a subway station Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus takes shelter in the shade from high temperature Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko