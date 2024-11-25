Nation & World News

Egyptian officials say 17 people are missing after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea

Egyptian officials say at least 17 people are missing after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea
Updated 5 minutes ago

CAIRO (AP) — At least 17 people are missing after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea, Egyptian officials said Monday.

The governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafy, said rescuers saved 28 people from the vessel south of the coastal town of Marsa Alam, and some were airlifted to receive medical treatment.

Hanafy said 31 tourists of various nationalities were on board along with 14 crew.

The governorate received a report shortly before dawn Monday of a distress call made from the yacht, which had left Marsa Alam for a five-day journey.

It was not immediately clear what caused the four-desk, wooden-hulled motor yacht to sink. According to its maker's website, the Sea Story was built in 2022 and can hold 36 passengers.

The yacht's operator could not immediately be reached.

The Egyptian military was coordinating rescue operations with the governorate.

Many tourist companies have stopped or limited traveling on the Red Sea due to the dangers from conflicts in the region.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

On board with Senegal’s navy as it searches for migrants on a popular but deadly route...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Landslide and flash floods hit Indonesia’s Sumatra island, leaving 16 dead and 6 missing
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

DHL cargo plane crashes and skids into a house in Lithuania, killing Spanish crew member5m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Historically bad year for dolphin strandings on Cape Cod has scientists looking for...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

DHL cargo plane crashes and skids into a house in Lithuania, killing Spanish crew member5m ago
The UAE arrests 3 Uzbek nationals for the killing of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi7m ago
Foreign ministers meet in Italy for the last G7 of the Biden administration19m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

BioLab fire: New details released amid federal investigation
5 things we learned after Georgia’s 59-21 win over UMass
In concert, Mariah Carey cements status as Queen of Christmas