Egyptian officials say 17 people are missing after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea

CAIRO (AP) — At least 17 people are missing after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea, Egyptian officials said Monday.

The governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafy, said rescuers saved 28 people from the vessel south of the coastal town of Marsa Alam, and some were airlifted to receive medical treatment.

Hanafy said 31 tourists of various nationalities were on board along with 14 crew.