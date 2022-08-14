ajc logo
X

Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14

National & World News
13 minutes ago
Egypt’s Coptic Church says a fire at a Cairo church has killed at least 41 people and injured at least 14 others

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s Coptic Church says a fire at a Cairo church Sunday killed at least 41 people and injured at least 14 others.

The Church, citing health officials for the casualty toll, said the blaze ripped through the Abu Sefein church in densely populated neighborhood of Imbaba.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. Police said an initial investigation blamed an electrical short-circuit.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. The following is AP's previous story

A fire at a Coptic Christian church in the Egyptian capital on Sunday killed at least one person and injured 55 others, authorities said.

The blaze ripped through the church in Cairo’s densely populated neighborhood of Imbaba. It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze. An initial investigation blamed an electric short-circuit, police said.

Fifteen firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene to put out the flames while ambulances ferried the casualties to nearby hospitals.

The Health Ministry said ambulances have transferred at least 55 injured to hospitals and ministry spokesman Hossam Abdel-Ghafar said at least one person was killed.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi spoke by phone with the Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II to offer his condolences, the president’s office said.

Copts comprise about 10% of Egypt's primarily Muslim population.

Editors' Picks
Ronald Acuña leaves due to knee soreness but Braves sweep doubleheader7h ago
Georgia’s Arian Smith to undergo ankle surgery; more injury updates from Kirby Smart
14h ago
Climate bill could be a game changer for Georgia solar. Here’s why
Two people found dead outside Cobb home in suspected murder-suicide
12h ago
Two people found dead outside Cobb home in suspected murder-suicide
12h ago
Audit: Va. failed on earlier advice before I-95 gridlock
16h ago
The Latest
Strong explosion hits market in Armenia's capital
9m ago
Brief scuffles slow tallying in Kenya's close election
1h ago
Physician Green wins Hawaii Democratic primary for governor
1h ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top