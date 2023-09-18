Officials find debris from F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South Carolina after pilot ejected

Authorities have found debris from a U.S. Marine Corps F-35 stealth fighter jet that crashed in South Carolina after the pilot ejected and parachuted to safety

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 37 minutes ago
X

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities found a debris field Monday from a Marine Corps F-35 stealth fighter jet that crashed in South Carolina after the pilot ejected and parachuted to safety.

The debris field was located in rural Williamsburg County, according to the Marine Corps’ Joint Base Charleston. The field is about two hours northeast of the base, and residents were being asked to avoid the area while the recovery team worked to secure it.

Authorities had been searching for the jet since the pilot, whose name hasn’t been released, parachuted to safety into a North Charleston neighborhood about 2 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition, Marines Maj. Melanie Salinas said.

The Marine Corps announced Monday it was pausing operations for two days after the fighter jet's crash — the third costly accident in recent weeks.

Gen. Eric Smith, the acting commandant of the Marine Corps, ordered the stand-down while authorities searched near two South Carolina lakes for the missing FB-35B Lightning II aircraft.

It's the third event documented as a “Class-A mishap" over the past six weeks, according to a Marine Corps announcement. Such incidents occur when damages reach $2.5 million or more, a Department of Defense aircraft is destroyed, or someone dies or is permanently disabled.

Commanders will spend the stand-down reinforcing safe flying policies, practices and procedures with their Marines, according to the Monday release.

The announcement gave no details on the two previous incidents. But in August, three U.S. Marines were killed in the crash of a V-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft during a training exercise in Australia, and a Marine Corps pilot was killed when his combat jet crashed near a San Diego base during a training flight.

Cpl. Christian Cortez, a Marine with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, said the search for the fighter jet in South Carolina was ongoing Monday. Exactly what happened was under investigation, he said.

Based on the missing plane's location and trajectory, the search was focused on Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, said Senior Master Sgt. Heather Stanton at Joint Base Charleston. Both lakes are north of North Charleston.

A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter joined the search after some bad weather cleared in the area, Stanton said. Military officials appealed in online posts Sunday for any help from the public in locating the aircraft.

The pilot of a second F-35 returned safely to Joint Base Charleston, Salinas said.

The planes and pilots were with the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing based in Beaufort, near the South Carolina coast.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

19-year-old dead after being left at Gwinnett hospital with gunshot wound2h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia is getting $1.3 million to protect these threatened species
4h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘Technology found him’: More than 50 years later, police ID 9-year-old’s killer
6h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta’s training center referendum becomes new political battleground
7h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta’s training center referendum becomes new political battleground
7h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta VC fund swept up in fight targeting corporate diversity programs
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Bears raid a Krispy Kreme doughnut van making deliveries on an Alaska military base
21m ago
Carmakers and the United Auto Workers are talking. No signs of a breakthrough to end the...
23m ago
Ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark acted within the scope of official duties in Georgia case...
25m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Kickoff time set for Georgia Tech’s home game against Bowling Green
8h ago
U.S. News Best College rankings: These were the top Georgia schools
14h ago
Where are toxic ‘forever chemicals’ found in drinking water near Atlanta?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top