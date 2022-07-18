ajc logo
X

Officials: Cows block Florida's Turnpike after truck fire

National & World News
1 hour ago
Authorities say traffic on Florida’s Turnpike stopped moooooving for several hours after a cattle hauler caught fire, and dozens of cows blocked the roadway

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (AP) — Traffic on Florida’s Turnpike stopped moooooving for several hours Monday after a cattle hauler caught fire, and dozens of cows blocked the roadway, authorities said.

The hauler's semi-cab began to catch fire shortly before noon near St. Cloud, south of Orlando, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The driver, a 47-year-old Alabama man, pulled the truck over to the turnpike's outside shoulder, officials said. He then opened the cattle trailer door, allowing about 70 cows to escape the smoke and flames.

The local fire department responded and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The cattle hauler was towed from the scene.

Florida’s Turnpike was closed in both directions and traffic was diverted for nearly four hours as officials dealt with the fire and rounded up the cows.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the truck fire.

Editors' Picks
5 shot, including 13-year-old, at condemned Forest Cove apartments 6h ago
Search for Alaska grandma halted after toddler found in car
1h ago
‘Breakdown’ Episode 5: The out-of-state witness subpoenas
12h ago
Suwanee man charged, accused of raping woman he met on dating site
4h ago
Suwanee man charged, accused of raping woman he met on dating site
4h ago
The Jolt: Fani Willis’ Trump probe becomes flashpoint in lieutenant governor’s race
10h ago
The Latest
Gunfire, shootings and panic mar American weekend
3m ago
All-Star Game decided by a HR derby if tied after 9 innings
4m ago
Extradition of Mexican drug lord to US not likely to be fast
9m ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top