ajc logo
X

Officials at airport seize cocaine stashed in wheelchair

National & World News
1 hour ago
Federal authorities say a man has been arrested in North Carolina after he was stopped in the Charlotte airport with over 23 pounds of cocaine concealed in the seat cushions of a motorized wheelchair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities say a man has been arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, after he was stopped in the city's airport with more than 23 pounds (more than 10 kilograms) of cocaine concealed in the seat cushions of a motorized wheelchair.

U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers encountered the traveler as he was arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport from the Dominican Republic this week, according to a Friday news release.

"His answers didn't match up. His physical purported handicap did not match up. That was a tell-tale sign that there was something suspicious," Mike Prado, a Homeland Security Investigations deputy special agent, told WSOC-TV.

The four packages containing cocaine were discovered within the seat cushions and had an estimated street value of $378,000, according to the news release.

The 22-year-old man was charged with trafficking in cocaine. Officials say he was a lawful, permanent U.S. resident.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta mayor seeks $20 million investment in early childhood learning6h ago
Cobb’s Mt. Bethel agrees to pay $13.1 million to leave United Methodist Church
17h ago
Max Fried spins a gem as Braves win three in a row for first time
13h ago
Dunwoody shopping center holding grand opening this weekend
Dunwoody shopping center holding grand opening this weekend
Gwinnett police shoot at kidnapping suspect after he flees, rams into cop cars
3h ago
The Latest
2 killed as Greek police chase stolen car carrying migrants
7m ago
Albania elects top general as the country’s new president
18m ago
Russian agent Kovtun, accused in spy poisoning, dead at 57
21m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top