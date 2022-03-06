Officials: 7 dead after tornadoes tore through central Iowa

Officials reported a number of homes were damaged, roads were blocked by downed lines and tree branches were shredded by the strong winds. At one point, power outages affected about 10,000 in the Des Moines area.

The storms are the worst to occur in Iowa since 2008 when one tornado destroyed nearly 300 homes and killed nine people in the northern Iowa city of Parkersburg in May, and another storm a month later killed four boys at the Little Sioux Boy Scout ranch in western Iowa.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines tweeted early Sunday that there were at least three thunderstorms producing tornadoes, but it's "unknown at this time how many tornadoes occurred."

Meteorologist Alex Krull said it's unusual but not unheard of to have serious storms like this in March in the Midwest. He said they are more common in April and May.

But Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini said there have been plenty of examples of deadly storms in March. Saturday's storms were not nearly as unusual as the mid-December tornado outbreak that Iowa saw last year, he said.

“The storms that produce these tornadoes — these supercell storms — they don’t care what the calendar says,” Gensini said. “It doesn’t have to say June. It doesn’t have to say May. They form whenever the ingredients are present. And they were certainly present yesterday.”

Scientists have said that extreme weather events and warmer temperatures are more likely to occur with human-caused climate change. However, scientifically attributing a storm system to global warming requires specific analysis and computer simulations that take time, haven’t been done and sometimes show no clear connection.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Madison County, which allows state resources to be used to assist with response and recovery efforts. Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said 25 to 30 homes were badly damaged.

“This is the worst anyone has seen in a very long time," Ayala said.

Homeowners and volunteers were picking up wood debris and beginning to clear it away Sunday in the rolling hills south of Winterset as chainsaws whirred away in the background. Amid the remnants of destroyed houses blown off their foundations, a white car sat on its roof and debris hung from the trees. The tornado carved a narrow path of destruction along a ridge while several hundred feet away other homes sit undamaged.

Gensini said Saturday's storms likely caused more than $1 billion in damages over their entire track when the severe damage in Iowa is combined with wind damage as far away as Illinois.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines tweeted Saturday that initial photos and videos from the damage around the community of Winterset suggested it was at least an EF-3 tornado, capable of causing severe damage, on the Enhanced Fujita scale. It said weather service teams would investigate the damage Sunday and further assess a potential rating.

EF-3 storms typically have winds in excess of 130 mph.

The storm that generated Saturday's tornadoes hung together for roughly 100 miles from the Nebraska border into central Iowa but it won't be clear until after the damage assessments are completed how long the individual tornadoes were on the ground.

Associated Press reporter Julie Walker in New York contributed to this report. Funk contributed from Omaha, Nebraska.

Caption Betty Hope of Winterset, Iowa, searches for items worth keeping at her home as cleanup efforts are underway on Sunday, March 6, 2022, after a tornado tore through an area southwest of town on Saturday. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave

Caption Members of the Winterset Fire Department embrace after a long evening responding to emergency calls after a tornado touched down west of Winterset, Iowa, killing multiple people and leveling homes on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave

Caption Diogenes Ayala, director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, reports on the number of fatalities after a tornado touched down southwest of Winterset, Iowa, on Saturday, March 5, 2022, damaging homes, knocking down trees and toppling power lines. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register

Caption Betty Hope of Winterset, Iowa, searches for items worth keeping at her home as cleanup efforts are underway on Sunday, March 6, 2022, after a tornado tore through an area southwest of town on Saturday. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Caption Betty Hope of Winterset, Iowa, searches for items worth keeping at her home as cleanup efforts are underway on Sunday, March 6, 2022, after a tornado tore through an area southwest of town on Saturday. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave