Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree on cease-fire on shared border

The Kyrgyz border service said in a statement that the two countries' security chiefs agreed to cease the hostilities starting from 4 p.m. local time (1000 GMT). According to Kyrgyz health officials, a total 42 people have been hospitalized with injuries in Kyrgyzstan as the result of the clashes.

According to the Kyrgyz border service, the fighting erupted early in the morning, when Tajik forces fired at Kyrgyz border guards. As tensions mounted, the border service accused Tajikistan of using mortars, tanks and armored vehicles to shell Kyrgyzstan's positions, as well as shelling an airport in the town of Batken near the border with multiple rocket launchers and destroying civilian infrastructure.