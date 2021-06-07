Train barrels into another in Pakistan, killing at least 40

Earlier, Azam Swati, the minister for railways who headed to the scene of the crash, told The Associated Press that engineers and experts were trying to determine what caused the collision and that all aspects would be examined, including the possibility of sabotage.

Habibur Rehman Gilani, chairman of Pakistan Railways, told Pakistan’s Geo News TV that the segment of the railway tracks where the crash took place was old and needed replacing. He did not elaborate.

Aijaz Ahmed, the driver of the Sir Syed Express, told the station that on seeing the derailed train, he tried his best to avoid the crash by braking but failed. Railway officials said Ahmed was slightly injured, and villagers pulled him from the train's engine after the crash.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy, saying on Twitter that he had asked the railway minister to supervise the rescue work and also ordered a probe into the crash.

According to local media, some of the passengers on the Millat Express were heading to a wedding party.

Mohammad Amin, one of the passengers on the Millat Express who had minor injuries, told the AP from a hospital that before the train departed from the southern port city of Karachi, he and his brother saw mechanics working on one of the cars.

That led them to believe there was something wrong with it but they were reassured all was fine. Amin said he believed the train car that was being worked on was the one that later derailed. Railway officials said they were recording statements of survivors, including the drivers.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where successive governments have paid little attention to improving the poorly maintained signal system and aging tracks.

In 1990, a packed passenger plowed into a standing freight train in southern Pakistan, killing 210 people in the worst rail disaster in Pakistan’s history.

___

Ahmed reported from Islamabad.

A police officer and volunteers gather at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in the southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. (AP Photo/Waleed Saddique) Credit: Waleed Saddique Credit: Waleed Saddique

Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. (AP Photo/Waleed Saddique) Credit: Waleed Saddique Credit: Waleed Saddique

Soldiers and volunteers recover a body from the wreckage at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. (AP Photo/Waleed Saddique) Credit: Waleed Saddique Credit: Waleed Saddique

Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in the southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. (AP Photo/Waleed Saddique) Credit: Waleed Saddique Credit: Waleed Saddique

Soldiers use a crane to clear the track at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. (AP Photo/Waleed Saddique) Credit: Waleed Saddique Credit: Waleed Saddique

Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in the southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. (AP Photo/Waleed Saddique) Credit: Waleed Saddique Credit: Waleed Saddique

In this photo released by Pakistan's army media wing Inter Services Public Relations, troops and rescue workers gather at the site of trains collided in Ghotki district in the southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. (Inter Services Public Relations vis AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited