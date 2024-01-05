Official suggests Polish president check social media security after odd tweet from private account

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's minister of digital affairs suggested Friday that President Andrzej Duda check the security of access to his social accounts after a bizarre tweet went out that was almost immediately removed.

The tweet published Thursday on Duda's private account said: “Tell him to ask his wife what ‘having balls’ means. She knows!”

The tweet was quickly deleted, but internet users took screenshots that were shared, creating amusement but also criticism that the head of state wasn't being cautious enough with his online behavior.