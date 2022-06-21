BreakingNews
Nguyen wins Democratic runoff for Georgia secretary of state
ajc logo
X

Official: Plane fire at Miami airport, 3 minor injuries

In this photo released by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews works at the scene of an aircraft fire at Miami International Airport, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Authorities said a plane carrying 126 people caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport, though no serious injuries were reported. (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews works at the scene of an aircraft fire at Miami International Airport, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Authorities said a plane carrying 126 people caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport, though no serious injuries were reported. (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via AP)

National & World News
Updated 31 minutes ago
Officials say a commercial jetliner carrying 126 people caught fire after landing at Miami International Airport, though no serious injuries were reported

MIAMI (AP) — A jetliner carrying 126 people caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport when the front landing gear collapsed, but no serious injuries were reported, authorities said.

The fire followed the collapse of that landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin said in an email to The Associated Press.

The MD-82 jetliner was carrying 126 people, and three of them were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, he added. Other passengers were being bussed from the plane to the terminal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue posted on Twitter that fire crews had placed the fire under control and were mitigating fuel spillage.

TV news images showed the plane appeared to have come to rest in grass beside a runway and that the aircraft and an area all around it were apparently doused with white firefighters' chemicals. At least three firefighting vehicles were positioned nearby.

The airport was experience some flight delays Tuesday evening, airport officials said in a tweet, adding passengers were instructed to check with airlines for details. The tweet added that the collapse of the front landing gear in the nose of the aircraft appeared to be the cause of the fire.

The National Transportation Safety Board posted that a team would arrive at the airport by Wednesday to investigate the fire.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Raffensperger, Carr and runoffs set up epic Tuesday in Georgia politics13h ago
Key takeaways from the Georgia-focused Jan. 6 hearing
3h ago
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
1h ago
Fans have two options for watching Tuesday night’s Braves game on TV
10h ago
Fans have two options for watching Tuesday night’s Braves game on TV
10h ago
‘I love Atlanta’: Joc Pederson receives Braves World Series ring
The Latest
Jan. 6 panel in possession of new Trump documentary footage
8m ago
Election 2022: Trump logs additional losses in Georgia
9m ago
Bowser wins Democratic primary for mayor in Washington, D.C.
11m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top