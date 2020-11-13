Official Myanmar vote count affirms Suu Kyi's party control

The USDP has called the election unfair and refused to accept the election results, but the election commission rejected its claim and its demand for a fresh vote.

Independent rights groups have criticized the disenfranchisement of the Muslim Rohingya ethnic minority and cancellation of the vote in certain areas. The Union Election Commission cited the dangers of ongoing combat between government forces and ethnic minority guerrillas, but critics suggested certain areas were singled out for cancellation because they were certain to elect lawmakers from parties hostile to the current government.

One of the guerrilla groups, the Arakan Army, said Thursday it would extend a unilateral ceasefire to Dec. 31 to allow by-elections to be held in areas of Rakhine province where voting had been canceled. It urged Myanmar’s army and government to halt military actions and declare a ceasefire encompassing the whole country so voting could take place. The government has not done so.

