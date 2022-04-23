Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence

On those calls, according to Hutchinson, were representatives from Trump's legal team, including Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, as well as Reps. Jim Jordan and Scott Perry.

The filing from the committee is in response to a lawsuit Meadows brought in December in Washington's federal court against the committee and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The lawsuit asked a judge to invalidate two subpoenas that Meadows received from the committee, alleging they were “overly broad and unduly burdensome.” The lawsuit went on to accuse the committee of overreaching by issuing a subpoena to Verizon for his cell phone records.

Shortly after the complaint was filed, the select committee sent a contempt of Congress charge against Meadows to the House floor, where it passed on a near-party-line vote. It was the first time the chamber had voted to hold a former member in contempt since the 1830s.

While an earlier contempt referral against former Trump adviser Steve Bannon resulted in an indictment, the Justice Department has been slower to decide whether to prosecute Meadows.

The criminal case against Meadows is more complex than that presented against Bannon, in part because Meadows had begun to cooperate with the committee, even providing documents to the nine-member panel.

Meadows' attorney, George Terwilliger, has previously defended his client by noting that due to Meadows' willingness to turn over records, he should not be compelled to appear for an interview. Terwilliger did not immediately return an email seeking comment Friday night.