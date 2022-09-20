Official: Canada likely to drop vaccine requirement to enter

Unvaccinated professional athletes like major league baseball players would be allowed to play in Toronto in the playoffs should the Blue Jays make the postseason. They currently are not allowed to cross the border into Canada.

When new populist Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was announced as the party's leader in Ottawa this month the loudest cheer he got from supporters was when he said he would get rid of the ArriveCan app.

Dr. Andrew Morris, an infectious disease specialist at the University Health Network and Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, as well as a professor in the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Medicine, said removing the vaccine requirement should have been done a long time ago.

“Zero benefit to ensure people vaccinated. It doesn't keep cases nor variants out,” he said.