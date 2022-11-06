ajc logo
X

Official: 3 dead, 32 hurt in bus accident in northern Turkey

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
Turkey’s health minister says three people have been killed in a bus accident in northern Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — A bus accident Sunday in northern Turkey left three people dead and 32 others injured, Turkey's health minister said.

A passenger bus from the private Kamil Koc bus company overturned on a major highway by Bolu province. Minister Fahrettin Koca said the 32 injured included two in serious condition.

Videos showed at least two people lying on the ground near the flipped bus. Law enforcement and health care workers were at the scene.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia defense quiets Tennessee hype: ‘Business, not personal’13h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Georgia early voting finishes with big turnout before Election Day

Credit: AP

In first start, Zach Pyron a breath of fresh air for Georgia Tech
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Against Georgia’s defense amid loud crowd, No. 1 Tennessee wasn’t ‘fine’
16h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Against Georgia’s defense amid loud crowd, No. 1 Tennessee wasn’t ‘fine’
16h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Gridlock Guy: Second round of Game of Cones far worse than the first
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Pope calls female genital mutilation a crime that must stop
4m ago
Cameroonian President Paul Biya marks 40 years in power
19m ago
Equipment that's designed to cut methane emission is failing
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Week 12 high school football scoreboard
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top