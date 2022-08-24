ajc logo
X

Official: 25,000 asylum-seekers kept out of Greece in August

National & World News
18 minutes ago
A Greek government official says authorities have prevented some 25,000 people from entering the country illegally in less than a month

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have prevented some 25,000 people from entering the country illegally in less than a month, a government official said Wednesday, accusing neighbor and regional rival Turkey of channeling asylum-seekers toward Greece.

That figure is more than three times the total number of asylum-seekers who have made it into Greece in the entire year to date, according to data from the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR.

Takis Theodorikakos, Greece's minister for public order, said the pressure at the land and sea borders with Turkey “is developing into a very particular threat to Greece's integrity and security.”

“During the month of August alone so far, 25,000 irregular migrants have tried to illegally enter through the Greek-Turkish borders,” Theodorikakos said in an interview with private Antenna TV. “It's a very large number.”

Theodorikakos didn't expand on how Greece stopped the entries, or provide figures for previous months. Turkish officials, and international human rights groups, have repeatedly accused Greece of illegally returning asylum-seekers who make it onto Greek territory without allowing them to make their asylum bids. Athens has denied that.

Theodorikakos spoke a day after the government decided to extend a fence along the land border with Turkey to deal with increased immigration flows.

“It's obvious that the Turkish side is making use of these unhappy people in a systematic, methodical and complex way,” Theodorikakos said Wednesday.

He added that many of the migrants heading to Greece are Syrians and claimed that they "are forced (to try to enter Greece) as they appear to be presented with a dilemma by Turkish authorities — either to return to Syria or to move on to Greece.”

Relations between Greece and Turkey are tense over immigration and undersea energy exploration rights.

Thousands of people from the Middle East, Asia and Africa seeking a better life in the European Union head to Greece from Turkey — which is host to about 4 million refugees — every year. Most then try to move on to Europe's more prosperous heartland.

According to the UNHCR, nearly 8,000 people have reached Greece so far this year. Most set off from Turkey.

Editors' Picks
5 notes from Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins’ media availability20h ago
Sandra Deal, Georgia’s former first lady, dies at 80
18h ago
Confidential election files copied by Atlanta tech firm
4h ago
Prosecutor: Kemp’s reasons for avoiding special grand jury testimony ‘wholly without...
18h ago
Prosecutor: Kemp’s reasons for avoiding special grand jury testimony ‘wholly without...
18h ago
Braves’ Austin Riley excited to interact with veterans at coming event
19h ago
The Latest
Italy's natural gas storage is 80% full as prices hit record
10m ago
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
14m ago
Panel details pressure campaign for unproven COVID treatment
15m ago
Featured
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., on May 17, 2018. President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022 that many Americans can have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Biden’s student loan plan: What we know (and what we don’t)
28m ago
How the Dragon Con parade comes together
21h ago
Suspect in Midtown shootings denied bond during 1st court appearance
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top