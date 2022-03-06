Official: 2 people die as tornado moves through central Iowa

Emergency management officials in Madison County said at least two people died when the tornado touch down in the area southwest of Des Moines, according to WHO-TV. Officials didn't identify those killed or release details about what had happened.

Thunderstorms that spawned tornadoes moved through much of Iowa for hours Saturday with some of the most intense damage in the small Madison County community of Winterset. Storms also caused damage in the Des Moines suburb of Norwalk and areas just east of Des Moines.