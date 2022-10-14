Official: 14 dead, 28 hurt after blast in Turkish coal mine

The explosion occurred at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin. Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said the explosion is likely to have been caused by firedamp, a reference to flammable gases found in coal mines.

There were 110 people inside the mine at the time of the explosion, Soylu, who traveled to Amasra to coordinate the rescue operation told reporters. Most of the workers were able to vacate the mine following the blast but 49 were trapped in a “high risk” area of the facility, the minister said.