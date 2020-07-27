Officer challenges account of violent clearing of protesters

The account of Adam DeMarco challenges key aspects of the Trump administration's explanation for the clearing of the protest in front of the White House, just before President Donald Trump walked through the area to stage a photo event in front of a historic church.

DeMarco's account was released in written testimony for his scheduled appearance Tuesday before the House Natural Resources Committee's hearing on the Park Police's punching, clubbing and use of chemical agents against what appeared to be largely peaceful protesters on June 1. The administration's forceful clearing of the protest area in front of the White House came at the height of nationwide street demonstrations sparked by the killings of George Floyd and other Black citizens at the hands of police.