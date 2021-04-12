Officer accused of force in stop of Black Army officer fired

Officials added that departmentwide requirements for additional training were also implemented beginning in January.

“The Town of Windsor prides itself in its small-town charm and the community-wide respect of its Police Department,” the statement said. “Due to this, we are saddened for events like this to cast our community in a negative light. Rather than deflect criticism, we have addressed these matters with our personnel administratively, we are reaching out to community stakeholders to engage in dialogue, and commit ourselves to additional discussions in the future.”

Northam called the December 2020 encounter "disturbing" in a tweet Sunday, adding that he directed State Police to review what happened.

“Our Commonwealth has done important work on police reform, but we must keep working to ensure Virginians are safe during interactions with police, the enforcement of laws is fair and equitable, and people are held accountable,” Northam said in his statement calling for a review of the actions.

The Windsor police chief didn’t respond to messages sent through the police department’s Facebook page over the weekend.

Windsor is about 70 miles (112 kilometers) southeast of Richmond.

In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he was sprayed with an agent by Windsor police after a traffic stop on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December. (Windsor Police via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited