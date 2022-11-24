Offered German defenses, Poland says Ukraine should get them

Ukrainian Ambassador to Warsaw, Vasyl Zvarych, thanked Blaszczak, saying on Twitter that Ukraine needs as many air defense weapons as it can get.

But Poland's apparent decision not to accept the German Patriot system met with some criticism from the opposition in Poland.

Some critics pointed out that Poland's populist government was not only refusing military protection but also critical European Union funding, money which has been held up by Poland's refusal to follow EU guidelines on safeguarding the independence of judges. Poland needs the money as it seeks to absorb large numbers of refugees at a time of inflation of nearly 18%.

Marcin Kierwinski of the opposition Civic Platform party said Kaczynski “has gone mad” for “rejecting” the Patriot missiles and EU funding “during war and crisis.”

Kaczynski's Law and Justice party has been pursuing policies hostile toward its neighbor Germany, accusing Berlin of blocking Poland's interests in the EU. Warsaw has also been demanding $1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany for World War II losses.

Two Poles were killed Nov. 15 when a missile hit a grain depot in the village of Przewodow, just 6 kilometers (4 miles) from the border with Ukraine, which came under heavy Russian missile attacks that day.

Western officials say it appeared that a Ukrainian air defense missile went astray and landed in Poland. While acknowledging that Russia did not fire the missile, NATO, the United States and Poland say they believe the ultimate blame lies with Russia, which invaded Ukraine and started the onslaught.