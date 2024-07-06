Nation & World News

Off-duty NYPD officer who was among 4 killed when drunk driver crashed into nail salon laid to rest

An off-duty New York Police Department officer who was among four killed when a drunk driver plowed into a nail salon on Long Island last month has been laid to rest
Emergency personnel respond to a scene after a vehicle drove into Hawaii Nail & Spa, killing and injuring multiple people Friday, June 28, 2024, in Deer Park, N.Y. (Steve Pfost/Newsday via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Emergency personnel respond to a scene after a vehicle drove into Hawaii Nail & Spa, killing and injuring multiple people Friday, June 28, 2024, in Deer Park, N.Y. (Steve Pfost/Newsday via AP)
34 minutes ago

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty New York Police Department officer who was among four killed when a drunk driver plowed into a nail salon on Long Island last month was laid to rest Saturday.

Hundreds gathered for the funeral at a funeral home in New Hyde Park for Emilia Rennhack, including scores of officers from the city police force, Newsday reported.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain, called the 30-year-old Deer Park resident “the best of our city," saying she had immigrated from Poland to pursue the American dream and dedicated her life so others could do the same, the newspaper reports.

Her husband, Carl Rennhack remembered her as a “pillar” of the community and lamented that the couple had “so many more plans” for their future.

Rennhack had been on the police force since 2018 and was stationed at a precinct in Queens, where her husband also worked as a detective. She was the only customer killed in the June 28 crash at the Hawaii Nail & Spa in Deer Park.

The other victims were salon co-owner Jiancai Chen, 37, and employees Yan Xu, 41, and Meizi Zhang, 50, all from Queens. Nine others were also injured.

Police said Steven Schwally, 64, had been speeding through the parking lot when he drove his SUV through the front of the salon.

He pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated at his arraignment Monday. Bail was set at $1 million cash, $2 million bond or $5 million partially secured bond.

Prosecutors say Schwally told police he drank 18 beers the night before the crash and didn't stop drinking until about 4 a.m. The Marine Corps veteran, who has been living at local motel at the time of the crash, is due back in court July 12.

Emergency personnel respond to a scene after a vehicle drove into Hawaii Nail & Spa, killing and injuring multiple people Friday, June 28, 2024, in Deer Park, N.Y. (Steve Pfost/Newsday via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks sign first overall draft pick Zaccharie Risacher1h ago

Body of Atlanta teen recovered by divers on Tybee Island

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Lawsuit that alleged Georgia underfunded its public HBCUs quietly dropped

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Stroke of luck helps I-75 fruit stand cash in on Georgia’s beloved crop

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Stroke of luck helps I-75 fruit stand cash in on Georgia’s beloved crop

Credit: AP

Beryl set to strengthen on approach to Texas due to hot ocean temperatures
The Latest

Credit: AP

Twins' Jose Miranda gets a hit in 12th consecutive at-bat, tying MLB record
9m ago
Pongamia trees grow where citrus once flourished, offering renewable energy and...
11m ago
Hamas clears the way for a possible cease-fire in Gaza after dropping key demand...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back
All eyes on Kamala Harris as pressure mounts for Biden to step aside
Braves Dispatch: Where do the Braves stand? Let’s talk about it