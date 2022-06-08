ajc logo
X

OECD slashes global economic outlook on Russia-Ukraine war

Members of the Brown Beret National Party protest high gasoline prices at a Chevron gas station downtown Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Combined ShapeCaption
Members of the Brown Beret National Party protest high gasoline prices at a Chevron gas station downtown Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

National & World News
By KELVIN CHAN, Associated Press
57 minutes ago
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development says Russia’s war in Ukraine and the energy and food crises it worsened will severely drag down global economic growth and push up inflation this year

LONDON (AP) — Russia's war in Ukraine and the energy and food crises it worsened will severely drag down global economic growth and push up inflation this year, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Wednesday.

China's "zero-COVID" policies that have scrambled manufacturing supply chains also are weighing on a world economy that was just starting to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Paris-based OECD said, becoming the latest institution to slash its growth forecast and underscoring the dimming economic outlook.

The OECD, a club of largely wealthy nations, expects the global economy to expand 3% in 2022, down from the 4.5% that it predicted in December.

Inflation is forecast at nearly 9% for the OECD's 38 member countries, which include the United States, United Kingdom and many European nations, nearly double the previous estimate.

The World Bank, the United Nations, and the International Monetary Fund have made similar downgrades to their economic forecasts recently.

“Russia's war is indeed imposing a heavy price on the global economy,” OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said at a press conference in Paris.

The organization released its forecast as it gears up for a two-day annual meeting starting Thursday, attended by government ministers and featuring video remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The OECD warned that the economic turmoil will hit the poor the hardest. The war is disrupting supplies of basic food like wheat and energy, of which Russia and Ukraine are major global suppliers, and that's fanning inflation that eats away at disposable income and living standards, it said.

The war is hurting economic growth in European nations the most because they are more exposed to the war through trade and energy links. But the OECD also raised the alarm about poor countries farther afield facing food shortages.

"We're very concerned about the food situation in low-income countries. The war is really sending shockwaves all the way to Africa and the Middle East," OECD chief economist Laurence Boone said. "The war could spark starvation. It could cause political unrest and turmoil."

Combined ShapeCaption
A worker arranges fruit for sale a food market in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, June 3, 2022. Annual inflation in Turkey hit 73.5% in May, according to official data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute on Friday, as a cost-of-living crisis in the country deepens. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

A worker arranges fruit for sale a food market in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, June 3, 2022. Annual inflation in Turkey hit 73.5% in May, according to official data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute on Friday, as a cost-of-living crisis in the country deepens. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Combined ShapeCaption
A worker arranges fruit for sale a food market in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, June 3, 2022. Annual inflation in Turkey hit 73.5% in May, according to official data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute on Friday, as a cost-of-living crisis in the country deepens. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - People buy food at an open air market in Ankara, Turkey, on Dec. 5, 2021. Annual inflation in Turkey hit 73.5% in May, 2022, the highest rate since 1998, according to official data released Friday, June 3, 2022, as a cost-of-living crisis in the country deepens.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozblici, File)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

FILE - People buy food at an open air market in Ankara, Turkey, on Dec. 5, 2021. Annual inflation in Turkey hit 73.5% in May, 2022, the highest rate since 1998, according to official data released Friday, June 3, 2022, as a cost-of-living crisis in the country deepens.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozblici, File)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - People buy food at an open air market in Ankara, Turkey, on Dec. 5, 2021. Annual inflation in Turkey hit 73.5% in May, 2022, the highest rate since 1998, according to official data released Friday, June 3, 2022, as a cost-of-living crisis in the country deepens.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozblici, File)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - People walk along the streets full of bars and restaurants Oct. 1, 2021, in Shibuya, an entertainment district of Tokyo, as Japan fully came out of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in more than six months. The Japanese economy contracted in the first quarter, but at a smaller rate than earlier estimated, the government said Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The world’s third-largest economy contracted at an annual rate of 0.5%, according to Cabinet Office data. That was smaller than the 1.0% contraction in the preliminary estimate for Japan’s real gross domestic product, or GDP, released in May. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

FILE - People walk along the streets full of bars and restaurants Oct. 1, 2021, in Shibuya, an entertainment district of Tokyo, as Japan fully came out of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in more than six months. The Japanese economy contracted in the first quarter, but at a smaller rate than earlier estimated, the government said Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The world’s third-largest economy contracted at an annual rate of 0.5%, according to Cabinet Office data. That was smaller than the 1.0% contraction in the preliminary estimate for Japan’s real gross domestic product, or GDP, released in May. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - People walk along the streets full of bars and restaurants Oct. 1, 2021, in Shibuya, an entertainment district of Tokyo, as Japan fully came out of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in more than six months. The Japanese economy contracted in the first quarter, but at a smaller rate than earlier estimated, the government said Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The world’s third-largest economy contracted at an annual rate of 0.5%, according to Cabinet Office data. That was smaller than the 1.0% contraction in the preliminary estimate for Japan’s real gross domestic product, or GDP, released in May. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Editors' Picks
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial15h ago
Election email could aid Fulton DA
15h ago
Ex-congressman, onetime hopeful for attorney general head to lt. gov runoff
1h ago
Southern Baptist leaders act to address news of sex abuse in churches
3h ago
Southern Baptist leaders act to address news of sex abuse in churches
3h ago
Latvian star Freds Pauls Bagatskis commits to Georgia Tech
17h ago
The Latest
Simone Biles, other women seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
8m ago
California US House races could tip power in Congress
22m ago
Wall Street points lower after two days of gains
22m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top