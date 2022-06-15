Odessa, Texas, without drinking water as temperatures soar

The city's water treatment plant was back online by about 8 a.m. Wednesday, and utility officials said it could take 12 to 14 hours for the “recharging” process, during which workers slowly add water back into the system to ensure there are no more leaks.

The city water system's 165,000 customers' taps lost pressure or went completely dry after the 24-inch (61-centimeter) main broke Monday afternoon, according to the city's social media pages.