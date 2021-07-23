Odd couple: Mayfield, rocker Alice Cooper team for TV spot

Mayfield, who led the Browns to their first playoff berth since 2003 last season, knew only a little about Cooper before their first meeting. He was aware of “School's Out,” Cooper's summer-has-arrived anthem shouted by kids across the country, but not much more.

So Mayfield did some deeper digging into the iconic singer, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.

“Just an amazing person. Truly, not what I was expecting,” Mayfield said. "'He’s a Detroit fan, which I didn’t know. But if you’re born there, you’ve got to be a Lions fan. He’s a fun guy who takes his work very seriously.

"He was practicing his lines and I thought it was cool to see someone at that level still taking it that seriously.”

Mayfield and Cooper quickly built a strong working rapport and enjoyed their time together on set, often bursting into laughter after a take.

Cooper cracked that he heard the Browns, who have Super Bowl hopes this season, might need some help.

“Sorry," he said. "I'm all about the Lions.”

“Scratch golfer,” Mayfield said of the Hall of Fame rocker.

never imagined a commercial campaign featuring him living in an empty football stadium would forecast

Caption Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, right, stands with actresses during a Progressive Insurance commercial shoot at FirstEnergy Stadium, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer