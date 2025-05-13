Ocean Vuong's new novel, 'The Emperor of Gladness,' is Winfrey's latest book club pick

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey's latest book club pick is a new novel from Ocean Vuong, one of the country's most admired young writers.

Winfrey announced Tuesday that she has chosen Vuong's "The Emperor of Gladness," in which the Vietnamese American author tells of the bond between a suicidal teen and an elderly widow with dementia. Winfrey's video podcast interview with Vuong can be seen on her YouTube channel, among other outlets. The interview was held in Chicago at a Starbucks, which is partnering with Winfrey for the current edition of her book club.

“Ocean draws from his own personal experiences of being born in Vietnam, raised in a working-class family in Connecticut, and working as a fast-food server as inspiration for this story, which features an unlikely cast of truly unforgettable characters,” Winfrey said in a statement. “This award-winning author and acclaimed poet has written in stunning prose, a heartfelt and powerful examination of those living on the fringes of society, and the unique challenges they face to survive and thrive.”