Obama White House portrait to be unveiled at Sept. 7 event

The White House Historical Association has arranged portraits of recent presidents and first ladies since 1965, when it negotiated acquiring a portrait of former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt. In 1978, President Jimmy Carter unveiled the official White House portraits of former President Gerald Ford and former first lady Betty Ford in an East Room ceremony.

Carter later asked not to have a ceremony, according to the association, but most other former first couples have had one in their years since leaving office. The Obamas hosted the May 2012 unveiling of the portraits of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush.

“I think it’s fair to say that every president is acutely aware that we are just temporary residents -- we’re renters here,” Obama said then of the White House. “We’re charged with the upkeep until our lease runs out. But we also leave a piece of ourselves in this place.”

Bush said he was honored and joked, “I am also pleased, Mr. President, that when you are wandering these halls as you wrestle with tough decisions, you will now be able to gaze at this portrait and ask, what would George do?”

The White House portraits won't be the Obamas' first in Washington. They attended the unveiling of their portraits at the National Portrait Gallery in 2018. Obama joked then that artist Kehinde Wiley cheerfully ignored his suggestions for that likeness to feature "less gray hair" and "smaller ears."

FILE - Former President George W. Bush stands next to his official portrait during the unveiling ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, May 31, 2012. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

FILE - Former President Clinton, center, unveils his portrait as he and former first lady Hillary Clinton, right, participate in a ceremony for the unveiling of the Clinton portraits, June 14, 2004, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)

FILE - Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush look as his formal portrait is officially unveiled at the Whites House, on Monday, July 17, 1995, in Washington. The Bushes' returned to the White House for the unveiling of both of their portraits which were done by Herbert E. Abrams of Warren, Conn. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File)