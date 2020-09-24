Obama to join Kamala Harris for 2 Democratic fundraisers

The two will team up for a grassroots fundraiser focused on low-dollar donations and a high-dollar event on Oct. 2, according to a campaign aide with knowledge of the events who was not authorized to discuss them publicly. Both will be virtual. The campaign released a video of the two chatting over video about campaigning and Biden earlier this month.

Biden, now the Democratic presidential nominee, was Obama's vice president from 2009-2017. Obama joined Biden for a similar virtual small-dollar fundraiser over the summer. In the contest against Republican President Donald Trump, Biden's campaign hopes to win back some voters who supported Obama in 2008 and 2012 then voted for Trump in 2016 and to motivate Obama voters who stayed home in 2016.