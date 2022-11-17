ajc logo
X

Obama to announce expansion of young leaders program to US

National & World News
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
An Obama Foundation program that has trained hundreds of young leaders across Africa, the Asia-Pacific and Europe is being expanded to include the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Obama Foundation program that has trained hundreds of young leaders across Africa, the Asia-Pacific and Europe is being expanded to include the United States.

Former President Barack Obama is expected to announce the new program on Thursday during a two-day democracy forum the foundation is co-sponsoring in New York City.

The Obama Foundation Leaders United States program is a six-month leadership development program for emerging leaders between the ages of 24 and 45. The program will serve more than 100 leaders from the U.S. in its first year. Participants will be chosen through a competitive application process.

In remarks prepared for delivery on Thursday at the forum, Obama cites “consistently high interest” in the foundation's programs as a reason for the expansion.

“The creativity, determination and passion of these leaders are already making an impact — in lives saved, environments restored, children educated," he says. "They’re creating new models for clean energy generation and poverty alleviation. It’s remarkable and inspiring — and a little humbling, since I sure wasn’t making such an impact at their age.

“And the good news is, we’re just scratching the surface of what this next generation is capable of,” Obama says.

The Obama Foundation Leaders program has worked with more than 700 people in Africa, the Asia-Pacific and Europe since it was launched in 2018 after Obama, a Democrat, left the White House following two terms as president, according to the foundation.

Valerie Jarrett, a longtime Obama adviser, said the U.S. extension of the leaders program is a "continuation of our efforts to pay it forward by helping the next generation.”

The foundation, in partnership with Columbia University and the University of Chicago, is holding its first democracy forum in New York on Thursday and Friday. Democracy thinkers, leaders and activists from across the globe will discuss how to advance and strengthen democracy in the United States and abroad.

Obama is scheduled to close the first day of the forum with a speech and a conversation with a group of foundation leaders.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of former President Barack Obama at https://apnews.com/hub/barack-obama.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

David Ralston, speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, dies14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Warnock says Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks on his family
23h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Nurse comforted DeKalb store manager fatally hit by car in parking lot
13h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

AJC INTERVIEW: Gwinnett superintendent defends discipline approach
14h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

AJC INTERVIEW: Gwinnett superintendent defends discipline approach
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Callers flood metro Atlanta abortion clinics after court ruling
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Patrick Semansky

GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
8m ago
UK unveils budget amid 'unprecedented global headwinds'
13m ago
Pelosi to announce 'future plans' after GOP wins House
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Branden Camp for the AJC

OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
OPINION: Richard Belcher, after a half century of hitting hard, signs off
More than 10 metro Atlanta restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top