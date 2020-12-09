Obama, Patti Smith among PEN America honorees

Hearst executive vice chairman Frank A. Bennack Jr. was this year's Corporate Honoree. PEN also presented a literary service prize to Patti Smith, who sang the ballad "Build a Peaceable Kingdom," and the Voice of Influence Award to former President Barack Obama, whose memoir “A Promised Land” came out last month. In a taped conversation with the Pulitzer Prize winning historian and former PEN president Ron Chernow, Obama said that the advocacy of PEN and other organizations influenced him as president.

“I was consistently raising issues of jailed journalists, jailed dissidents, censorship issues, freedom of the press issues in conversations that I would have,” he said. “There were a number of occasions where, as a consequence of us being aware of the plight of a journalist or a dissident, a human rights activist, that making it onto the agenda of a conversation that I had, that it ended up resulting in somebody’s freedom.”