Nation & World News

Oasis adds US, Canada and Mexico stops to reunion tour

Oasis shocked fans by announcing a reunion tour last month, ending a 15-year hiatus
Liam Gallagher performs at the Reading Music Festival, England on Aug. 29, 2021, left, and Noel Gallagher performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, on June 25, 2022. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Liam Gallagher performs at the Reading Music Festival, England on Aug. 29, 2021, left, and Noel Gallagher performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, on June 25, 2022. (AP Photo)
By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Oasis shocked fans by announcing a reunion tour last month, ending a 15-year hiatus and, presumably, the long-held feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. But those were only U.K. dates. On Monday, the band shared that they're planning on heading to North America in 2025, too.

“America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along,” the Britpop band known for timeless hits like “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger” shared in a statement.

The band initially announced five new stadium dates for next summer, in Toronto, Chicago, outside New York, Los Angeles and Mexico City. On Wednesday, they revealed four additional dates: second nights in every city, save for Chicago.

American rock band Cage the Elephant will open.

Last month, error messages, hourslong online queues, and dynamic pricing — the quick rise and drop of price due to demand — frustrated fans hoping to score tickets to Oasis' U.K. dates. There may be a solution for at least one of those issues: a spokesperson for Oasis management shared in a statement Monday that "Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to Oasis concerts in North America."

“When unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans,” it continued. “We have made this decision for the North America tour to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently.”

Oasis split in 2009 after many years of infighting, with Noel Gallagher officially leaving the band just before a performance at a festival near Paris. Even before the dissolution, the brothers had long had an antagonistic relationship and reportedly did not speak to each other for years after the breakup. While the Gallagher brothers haven’t performed together since, both regularly perform Oasis songs at their solo gigs.

Tickets for North America go on sale at 12 p.m. local time on Friday. Registration for the presale ballot ended Tuesday. Attempts at registering for the North American presale ballot required users to answer a trivia question: “What year did Oasis last play in North America?” (It was 2008.) Last month, the U.K. presale asked for the name of band’s original drummer, Tony McCarroll.

Oasis' North American tour dates

Aug. 24: Toronto

Aug. 25: Toronto

Aug. 28: Chicago

Aug. 31: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sept. 1: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sept. 6: Los Angeles

Sept. 7: Los Angeles

Sept. 12: Mexico City

Sept. 13: Mexico City

FILE - The British rock band Oasis performs at the Tweeter Center in Mansfield, Mass., Friday, June 24, 2005. (AP Photo/Robert E. Klein, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The backstory on how Collective Soul’s early hit got that golden sound
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Cure announces a new album and releases its first new song in 16 years, 'Alone'
Placeholder Image

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Lauryn Hill sued by Fugees bandmate for fraud over tour. She says the lawsuit is...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Prince fans can party overnight like it's 1999 with Airbnb rental of 'Purple Rain' house
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Prosecutors: Trump 'resorted to crimes' after losing 2020 election in failed bid to cling...10m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street edges higher as financial markets steady themselves10m ago
Pete Rose still not going into Hall of Fame. His MLB ban was permanent not 'lifetime'14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE
Conyers BioLab plant fire: What to know
Helene in Georgia: More than 400K still without power57m ago
Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves are down, but they’re not quite out