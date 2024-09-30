Oasis adds US, Canada and Mexico stops to 2025 tour

Last month, error messages, hourslong online queues, and dynamic pricing — the quick rise and drop of price due to demand — frustrated fans hoping to score tickets to Oasis' U.K. dates. There may be a solution for at least one of those issues: a spokesperson for Oasis management shared in a statement Monday that "Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to Oasis concerts in North America."

“When unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans,” it continued. “We have made this decision for the North America tour to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently.”

Oasis split in 2009 after many years of infighting, with Noel Gallagher officially leaving the band just before a performance at a festival near Paris. Even before the dissolution, the brothers had long had an antagonistic relationship and reportedly did not speak to each other for years after the breakup. While the Gallagher brothers haven’t performed together since, both regularly perform Oasis songs at their solo gigs.

Tickets for North America go on sale at 12 p.m. local time on Friday. Registration for the presale is open until Tuesday at 8 a.m. Eastern.

Oasis' North American tour dates

Aug. 24: Toronto

Aug. 28: Chicago

Aug. 31: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sept. 6: Los Angeles

Sept. 12: Mexico City