OAS boss vows to cooperate in ethics probe of romance claim

Almagro refused to comment on the relationship, saying he doesn't like to discuss his private affairs.

But he said he would answer any of the OAS inspector general's inquiries and was confident he would be absolved of any wrongdoing because he never favored the unnamed staffer in any employment decisions.

“Unfortunately I'm going to be the person least informed about this process because I'm not going to participate in any phase of it,” he said.

Almagro, 59, denied he was ever the woman's supervisor and the OAS press office said that since 2019 she has worked in the organization's Secretariat for Strengthening Democracy.

However, in several online bios as well as in photos with Almagro as recently as March, some of them posted to OAS social media accounts, the woman is described as an “adviser” or sometimes “head adviser” to the secretary general.

After AP contacted the woman at her OAS email, her LinkedIn profile was modified to reflect that she is no longer serving as an adviser to the organization. The OAS press office said she has been on unpaid leave since June. It didn’t say why.

Credit: Guadalupe Pardo Credit: Guadalupe Pardo

Credit: Guadalupe Pardo Credit: Guadalupe Pardo