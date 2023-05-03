Oakland's Mason Miller holds M's hitless through 7 innings

Oakland led 1-0 after scoring a run in the sixth against Bryce Miller, who in his major league debut retired his first 16 batters before Tony Kemp singled on a shoulder-high pitch.

Mason Miller, a 24-year-old right-hander who made his big league debut on April 19, walked four and struck out six through seven innings in his third big league start. He threw 54 of 100 pitches for strikes.