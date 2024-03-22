Oakland delivers first true shock of March Madness. Gohlke makes 10 3s in 80-76 win over Kentucky

Nation & World News

Oakland's Jack Gohlke (3) reacts after hitting a 3-point shot against Kentucky during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the men's NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Oakland's Jack Gohlke (3) reacts after hitting a 3-point shot against Kentucky during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the men's NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
By WILL GRAVES – Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Gohlke made 10 3-pointers and 14th-seeded Oakland delivered the first true shock of this year's March Madness, beating third-seeded Kentucky 80-76 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.

The Grizzlies (24-11) sent the Wildcats (23-10) to another early March exit behind Gohlke, a graduate transfer who finished with 32 points, and some late shot-making by his teammates. Trey Townsend had 17 points for the Horizon League champions. DQ Cole added 12, including a 3 from the corner with 28 seconds left that gave the Grizzlies a four-point lead.

Antonio Reeves led Kentucky with 27 points. Tre Mitchell added 14 and Rob Dillingham scored 10, but the Wildcats and their roster stacked with NBA prospects spent most of the night trying — and failing — to chase down Gohlke.

The 6-foot-3 guard who came to the Grizzlies this season after playing for Division II Hillsdale College made 10 of 20 3-point attempts, seven in the first half, to fall one short of Jeff Fryer's NCAA Tournament record, set in 1990 for Loyola Marymount. Gohlke's only other points came after he was fouled — while attempting a 3.

Gohlke cooled off a bit over the final 20 minutes while often getting picked up at halfcourt, but his teammates helped pick up the slack. Oakland never trailed over the final 14:32 to give the program its first victory in the round of 64.

The Wildcats came in as 13 1/2 point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but with a poor recent track record in March under coach John Calipari. Kentucky hasn't advanced past the tournament's opening weekend since 2019, an uncomfortably long stretch for Calipari and the second-winningest program in NCAA history.

Calipari said his job is to take the pressure off his young roster's shoulders and place them on his. It must have felt awfully heavy at times while Gohlke and the Bulldogs kept pace with the second-highest-scoring team in the country.

Meantime, it was a triumph four decades in the making for Oakland coach Greg Kampe, the longest-tenured coach in Division I. The 68-year-old has spent 40 years at the commuter school in Rochester, Michigan, about 30 miles north of downtown Detroit.

Gohlke won the Horizon League's Sixth Man of the Year award thanks to his outside shooting. All but eight of his 335 field goal attempts during the regular season were 3s, and he now has made an NCAA-leading 131 this season. He kept firing away against Kentucky, particularly during an electric first half that had the majority of fans at PPG Paints Arena on their feet and the Wildcats on their heels.

Gohlke stuck out his tongue after his fifth 3. When his sixth fell through the net, he turned around and mimicked Michael Jordan's famous shoulder shrug during the 1992 NBA finals. Gohlke — who of course wears No. 3 — then banked in his seventh as the Grizzlies built a 38-35 halftime lead that had everyone in the crowd not wearing Kentucky blue roaring, just as Kampe hoped.

That momentum carried all the way to the final buzzer.

Gohlke ended the game with the ball in his hands after one final Kentucky miss as the Grizzlies became the 23rd 14 seed to win a first-round game since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Oakland players celebrate after defeating Kentucky in a college basketball game in the first round of the men's NCAA tournament Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

The Kentucy bench watches the final minutes of the team's loss to Oakland in a college basketball game in the first round of the men's NCAA tournament Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Oakland 's Jack Gohlke celebrates as time runs out in the team's college basketball game against Kentucky in the first round of the men's NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 21, 2024. Oakland won 80-76. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Oakland's Jack Gohlke (3) shoots a 3-pointer against Kentucky during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the men's NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Oakland's Trey Townsend (4) shoots next to Kentucky's Aaron Bradshaw (2) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the men's NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Oakland's Blake Lampman (11) passes the ball after getting possession away from Kentucky's Tre Mitchell during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the men's NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Kentucky's Adou Thiero (3) dunks in front of Oakland's Jack Gohlke (3) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the men's NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Oakland's Jack Gohlke (3) shoots a 3-pointer over Kentucky's Rob Dillingham (0) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the men's NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Kentucky's Rob Dillingham, right, dives for the ball next to Oakland's Rocket Watts, left, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the men's NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Oakland coach Greg Kampe calls out to the team during the first half of a college basketball game against Kentucky in the first round of the men's NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Oakland 's Chris Conway, lower right, scrambles for the ball with Kentucky's Adou Thiero during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the men's NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Kentucky's Rob Dillingham (0) collides with Oakland's Blake Lampman during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the men's NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Oakland's Chris Conway (2) shoots over Kentucky's Zvonimir Ivisic (44) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the men's NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

