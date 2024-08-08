NYC's ice cream museum is sued by a man who says he broke his ankle jumping into the sprinkle pool

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who says he broke his ankle jumping into the sprinkle pool at the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City has filed a lawsuit alleging that the facility was negligent for not warning visitors that it is unsafe to jump into the sprinkle pool.

Plaintiff Jeremy Shorr says in his lawsuit filed Wednesday in state court in Manhattan that he visited the museum in SoHo with his daughter on March 31, 2023, and suffered “severe and permanent personal injuries” when he jumped into the sprinkle pool, a ball-pit-like installation full of oversized plastic sprinkles.

Shorr says in the lawsuit that the Museum of Ice Cream, which has four locations in the U.S., encourages patrons to jump into the sprinkle pool through its advertising and promotional materials, “creating the reasonable — but false — expectation that the Sprinkle Pool is fit and safe for that activity.”