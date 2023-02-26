X
Dark Mode Toggle

NYC thieves stealing Apple headphones off victims' heads

National & World News
1 hour ago
Police say at least 21 people in New York City have had their fancy Apple headphones stolen right off their heads by a roving team of moped-riding bandits

NEW YORK (AP) — Listen up! At least 21 people in New York City have had their fancy Apple headphones stolen right off their heads by a roving team of moped-riding bandits, police say.

The thefts started on Jan. 28 and have typically involved four people on two mopeds riding up to victims from behind, snatching their Apple AirPods Max headphones and then speeding off. The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.

The sonic swipers have struck all over Manhattan, including one incident in Central Park, with victims ranging in age from 18 to 41, police said. The bulk of the thefts happened in mid-to-late afternoon. Five headphones were stolen on Feb. 8 and eight were taken on Feb. 18.

The thieves remain at large, and no arrests have been made.

Police this week released a photo of suspects riding mopeds and a video showing one of them getting off a moped carrying two AirPod Max headphones and walking into Washington Square Park.

Unlike AirPods and AirPods Pro, which are small and fit inside the ear, AirPods Max headphones rest over the ears and have an adjustable headband connecting the right and left sides.

Editors' Picks

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Why The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will no longer run ‘Dilbert’19h ago

Credit: Doug Turnbull/WSB Skycopter

Gridlock Guy: Layers of lane closures a headache on Ga. 400
5h ago

Credit: AP

Braves fall victim to pitch clock as charged strike ends spring game vs. Red Sox
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

10 years ago, Wilcox County high schoolers fought segregated proms
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

10 years ago, Wilcox County high schoolers fought segregated proms
6h ago

Credit: Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers

Rosalynn Carter’s caregiver legacy in focus with Jimmy in home hospice
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

CIA director: Putin too confident he can grind down Ukraine
40m ago
Putin says Russia cannot ignore NATO nuclear capability
45m ago
Antetokounmpo won't play against Suns due to bruised quad
57m ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Angela Bassett, ‘Wakanda Forever’ top NAACP Image Awards
12h ago
Pandemic in Georgia: 3 years later, it’s not just the virus that’s changing
Deja News: ‘Cocaine Bear’ film loosely based on actual 1985 North Georgia story
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top