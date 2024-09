NYC schools boss to step down later this year after federal agents seized his devices

A former teacher, principal and founder of a network of all-boys public schools, Banks has led the city’s public school system since Adams took office in 2022.

The resignation letter made no reference to the multiple ongoing federal investigations involving senior Adams aides, relatives of those aides, campaign fundraising and possible influence peddling.

Adams said in a statement he was “immensely grateful and proud” for what Banks had achieved over his years leading the school system.

Banks' brother, Philip, is a former police officer who now serves as the city's deputy mayor for public safety. Their brother Terence, a former supervisor in the city's subway system, has been running a consulting firm that promised to connect clients with top government stakeholders.

Earlier this month, federal investigators seized David and Philip Banks’ cellphones. Several other high-ranking city officials also had their devices taken, including Caban.

David Banks shares a home in Harlem with his partner, Sheena Wright, the first deputy mayor whose devices were also seized. He previously declined to talk about the search, telling reporters: “I can’t answer those questions.”

Federal prosecutors have declined to discuss the investigations publicly.

When Adams, a Democrat, appointed David Banks as chancellor, he heralded his friend as a “visionary, leader, innovator, who has spent his career fighting on behalf of students.”

Banks founded the Eagle Academy in 2004 to educate young Black and Latino boys who he believed were often poorly served by the educational system.

Before his appointment as schools chancellor, Banks ran the foundation that raises funds for the six Eagle Academy schools, one in each New York City borough and one in Newark, New Jersey.