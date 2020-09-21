NYC police officer charged with spying on Tibetan immigrants

A criminal complaint filed in Brooklyn federal court accuses Baimadajie Angwang of working as an agent for the People’s Republic of China. It says he was secretly supervised by handlers from the Chinese consulate in New York.

Angwang’s job was to “locate potential intelligence sources” and “identify potential threats to the PRC in the New York metropolitan area,” court papers say. He also was expected to provide consulate officials “access to senior NYPD officials through invitations to official NYPD events,” they add.