NYC nurses, hospitals resume contract talks; some reach pact

The nurses have been calling for what they described as safe staffing levels, fair wages, no cuts to their health coverage, and health and safety protections in light of the “tripledemic” of COVID-19, RSV and flu.

They also want community benefits such as funding programs to recruit and train nurses from within the communities they serve.

The seven hospitals where the nurses could strike include Montefiore, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and West, Maimonides, BronxCare, Richmond University Medical Center, and Flushing Hospital Medical Center.

Representatives of several hospitals said Friday they remained hopeful contract agreements will be reached before a strike but said they are prepared to bring in outside workers as a precaution as they face high patient volume because of the triple health threats.

The union congratulated its members at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital on reaching a tentative agreement on what it called “a fair contract” hours before their contract expired.

The hospital said it was pleased to have reached a tentative agreement.

“With this agreement, which is still subject to ratification by the nurses, we are making a significant investment in our outstanding nursing team and ensuring that we can continue to deliver the highest level of care to our patients,” the hospital said in a statement.