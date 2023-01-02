NYC machete attack: Man arrested on attempted murder charges

Michael Driscoll, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York field office, said Sunday that investigators believe the attacker acted alone.

FBI spokespeople in New York and Boston declined to discuss the ongoing inquiry Monday. Boston field office spokesperson Kristen Setera called it a “very active investigation.”

FBI agents were seen Sunday night entering Bickford’s family home in Wells, a popular beach destination close to the New Hampshire border. Bickford competed in sports in high school, was part of Maine's state champion wrestling team in 2020 and made the honor roll for his studies at least one year.

The principal at Wells High School declined to comment on Monday. Messages seeking comment were sent to the wrestling coach.

Bickford’s father died unexpectedly in 2018, according to an online obituary.

The machete attack happened about two hours before midnight on Saturday, just outside the area where people are screened for weapons before gaining entry to one of the world's biggest and most famous New Year's celebrations.

Two of the officers were struck with the machete before an officer shot the suspect, authorities said. One officer suffered a fractured skull and the other has a bad cut. Both were expected to recover, as was the suspect.

The attack briefly sent some people running, but the festivities in Times Square continued.

___

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker in Washington; Michael Balsamo in Kansas City, Missouri; Michael R. Sisak in New York; David Sharp in Portland, Maine, and Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston contributed to this report.