NYC guitar concert by Hinckley, who shot Reagan, is canceled

Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and Washington police Officer Thomas Delahanty were also wounded in the shooting, which was motivated by Hinckley's obsession with the actor Jodie Foster.

Hinckley spent decades in a psychiatric hospital before being released to live with his mother in 2016. He was freed from court oversight as of Wednesday, writing on Twitter, “After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, FREEDOM AT LAST!!!”

In recent years, Hinckley has released songs on Spotify and posted videos of himself singing and playing a guitar on YouTube.

Several public performances had been planned following Hinckley's release from court supervision, but venues in Chicago and in Hamden, Connecticut, had already canceled Hinckley appearances when the Market Hotel announced that the concert it had scheduled would not take place.

“There was a time when a place could host a thing like this, maybe a little offensive, and the reaction would be, ‘It’s just a guy playing a show, who does it hurt — it's a free country,'” the Market Hotel said on Instagram. “We aren't living in that kind of free country anymore, for better or for worse.”

Hinckley tweeted Thursday that his promoter was looking for another venue.