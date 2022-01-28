NYC gives final salute to slain NYPD officer

Thousands of uniformed officers, as well as ordinary citizens, filed into the Roman Catholic cathedral Thursday for Rivera's wake.

Strangers came from near and far, Patty Marsibilio, 61, among them. She traveled an hour by subway from the Bronx to pay her respects. When it was her turn at the casket, she stood there and prayed, she said, for the safety of other New York City police officers.

“This is something that was so terrible,” she said. “He was 22 years old, married not even four months.”

Throughout the week, friends and fellow police officers remembered Rivera and Mora as caring and dedicated. Both grew up in the city's ethnic enclaves and, by most accounts, had hoped to help the department build bridges with the community.

The gunman, who was shot by a third officer, died earlier in the week. Authorities are still investigating why he shot at the officers.

