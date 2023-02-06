BreakingNews
BREAKING: 1 dead, 1 injured in SW Atlanta shooting
X
Dark Mode Toggle

NYC ending COVID-19 vaccination mandate for city employees

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By KAREN MATTHEWS
39 minutes ago
New York City is ending its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for municipal employees including police officers, firefighters and teachers

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City, which once had the nation’s strictest workplace vaccination rules for COVID-19, is ending one of its last such mandates, saying it will no longer require the shots for municipal employees including police officers, firefighters and teachers.

The vaccine mandate, which led to the firing of hundreds of city workers who declined to get the shots, will end Friday, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday.

Adams, a Democrat, said that with more than 96% of city employees and more than 80% of city residents having received their initial vaccine series, “this is the right moment for this decision.”

City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said, “It’s clear these mandates saved lives and were absolutely necessary to meet the moment. We’re grateful that we can now, as we leave the emergency phase of the pandemic, modify more of the rules that have gotten us to this point."

The vaccination mandate for city employees was one of the last COVID-19 measures still in place in New York City. The city ended its vaccine requirement for employees of private businesses in November 2022, and masks are now optional in most public spaces including subways and buses.

New York City's private-sector mandate forced All-Star point guard and vaccine skeptic Kyrie Irving to miss most of the Brooklyn Nets home games last season.

Irving will no longer be affected by any changes in New York City's coronavirus policies. The Nets and the Dallas Mavericks reached a deal over the weekend that will send Irving to Dallas, according to a person familiar with the terms of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not been finalized.

New York City's municipal work force of about 337,000 was one of the largest groups of government employees in the United States to be affected by a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The vaccine requirement for the 1.3 million-strong U.S. military was lifted in December under an $858 billion defense spending bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The approximately 1,780 New York City workers who have been terminated for failing to comply with the municipal employee vaccination requirement will not get their jobs back automatically but can apply for positions with their former agencies, city officials said.

Unions representing some of the fired workers planned a news conference later Monday to demand their reinstatement with back pay.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Audit: Retiree tax break saves Georgia seniors $1.37 billion in 202311h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Family of activist killed by police demands answers
6h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Atlanta CBS affiliate WANF interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads
19h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Mother charged with DUI after Bartow crash kills 5-year-old son, injures toddler
1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Mother charged with DUI after Bartow crash kills 5-year-old son, injures toddler
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Sheriff: Cobb deputy recruit fired, arrested after attacking inmate
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Chris Pizzello

The Grammys ended in controversy, again. Here’s what to know
5m ago
Live Updates | Turkey, Syria earthquake kills thousands
6m ago
Woman plotted with neo-Nazi to attack power grid, feds say
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Khalil Hamra

What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria
4h ago
Photos: Scenes from Atlanta police training center Feb. 6, 2023
8h ago
Atlanta CBS affiliate interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top