NY Times, Washington Post, NBC correct articles on Giuliani

The corrections, to stories that ran last Thursday or Friday, take back reports that the former New York City mayor had been warned by the FBI that he was the subject of a Russian operation to influence the American election.

NBC's online correction on Saturday was the most extensive, and it required both the headline and top of a story that ran a day earlier to be rewritten. The network said it had been told about an FBI briefing of Giuliani by "a source familiar with the matter," but later learned from a second source that the briefing had been prepared but not delivered.