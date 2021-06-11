NY Times: Trump DOJ investigated House Dems, seized data

“The news about the politicization of the Trump Administration Justice Department is harrowing," Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement. “These actions appear to be yet another egregious assault on our democracy waged by the former president.”

The Times reported Thursday that the DOJ subpoenaed Apple for data from at least two committee members, as well as aides and family members, in 2017 and 2018. The Times report anonymously cited committee officials and two other people briefed on the inquiry.