N.Y. Times retires 'Op-Ed' page for guest essays

The newspaper said Monday it is eliminating the designation it has been using since 1970 to signal opinion columns written by outsiders. The name, meant to designate opinions that appeared on the page opposite the newspaper's own viewpoints on issues, doesn't make much sense at a time many people experience the writing digitally, said Kathleen Kingsbury, the Times' opinion editor.

Articles written by outside writers will now be known as "guest essays," Kingsbury wrote in the newspaper Monday.